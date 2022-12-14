Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Day after uproar over border issue, Houses expect usual business

After a tumultuous day, the government will try to bring usual business on track so that important bills can be introduced and meaningful debates take place.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2022 8:55 IST
Winter Session of Parliament is underway
Image Source : PTI/FILE Winter Session of Parliament is underway

Parliament Winter Session live update: The 7th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament will start at 11 am on Wednesday. On Tuesday both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed uproar over India-China troops clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Notwithstanding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reply on the India-China border issue, the Opposition staged a walkout in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Singh briefed Parliament on the clash between Indian Army and Chinese troops. While speaking in Lok Sabha, he said, "I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it.".

Live updates :Winter Session of Parliament update

  • Dec 14, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Som Prakash to make a statement

    Som Prakash will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the Recommendations contained in the 168th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on Demands for Grants (2022-23) (Demand No. 11) pertaining to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

  • Dec 14, 2022 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Reports of Public Accounts Committee

    Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Dr Satya Pal Singh to present the following Reports
    (Hindi and English versions) of the Public Accounts Committee (2022-23):-
    (1) Fifty-fourth Report on 'Implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS)'.
    (2) Fifty-fifth Report on 'Provisioning, Procurement and issue of High Altitude Clothing, Equipment, Ration and Housing'. 
    (3) Fifty-sixth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts
    Committee contained in their 85th Report (16th Lok Sabha) on 'Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP)'.
    (4) Fifty-seventh Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 21st Report (17th Lok Sabha) on ‘Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’.
    (5) Fifty-eighth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 25th Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Financial loss due to non-receipt of Completion-cumOccupancy Certificate, Loss due to failure to levy departmental
    charges & Undue benefit to contractor'.
    (6) Fifty-ninth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 31st Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Implementation of Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)'.
    (7) Sixtieth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 32nd Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Preparedness for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'.

     

  • Dec 14, 2022 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Messages from Rajya Sabha

    SECRETARY GENERAL to report three messages from Rajya Sabha regarding:-

    • (1) The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
    • (2) Association of one Member from the Rajya Sabha with theCommittee on Public Accounts.
    • (3) Association of three Members from the Rajya Sabha with the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.

     

  • Dec 14, 2022 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Papers to be laid on the table

    Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table:-

    1. DR. JITENDRA SINGH for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; and
    2. Ministry of Science and Technology; 
    3. SHRI ASHWINI KUMAR CHOUBEY for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution;
    4. SHRI ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs;
    5. SHRI DANVE RAOSAHEB DADARAO for Ministry of Railways; and Ministry of Coal;
    6. SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution;
    7. SHRIMATI ANUPRIYA SINGH PATEL for Ministry of Commerce and Industry;
    8. SHRIMATI DARSHANA VIKRAM JARDOSH for Ministry of Textiles; and 
    9. SHRI SOM PARKASH for Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
