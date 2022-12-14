Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Day after uproar over border issue, Houses expect usual business

Reports of Public Accounts Committee

Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Dr Satya Pal Singh to present the following Reports

(Hindi and English versions) of the Public Accounts Committee (2022-23):-

(1) Fifty-fourth Report on 'Implementation of Public Financial Management System (PFMS)'.

(2) Fifty-fifth Report on 'Provisioning, Procurement and issue of High Altitude Clothing, Equipment, Ration and Housing'.

(3) Fifty-sixth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts

Committee contained in their 85th Report (16th Lok Sabha) on 'Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP)'.

(4) Fifty-seventh Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 21st Report (17th Lok Sabha) on ‘Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006’.

(5) Fifty-eighth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 25th Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Financial loss due to non-receipt of Completion-cumOccupancy Certificate, Loss due to failure to levy departmental

charges & Undue benefit to contractor'.

(6) Fifty-ninth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 31st Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Implementation of Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)'.

(7) Sixtieth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee contained in their 32nd Report (17th Lok Sabha) on 'Preparedness for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'.