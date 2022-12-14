Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Day after uproar over border issue, Houses expect usual business

Parliament Winter Session live update: The 7th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament will start at 11 am on Wednesday. On Tuesday both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed uproar over India-China troops clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Notwithstanding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reply on the India-China border issue, the Opposition staged a walkout in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Singh briefed Parliament on the clash between Indian Army and Chinese troops. While speaking in Lok Sabha, he said, "I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it.".