Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATE: Congress MPs give Adjournment Motion notice to discuss China issue

Parliament Winter Session LIVE UPDATE: The Opposition is adamant on a detailed discussion on the border issue with China. However, the government denied their request.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2022 9:59 IST
Parliament Winter Session live update: The 11h working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament will start at 11 am on Wednesday. On Tuesday, both Houses witnessed a heated debate between the government and the Opposition. Union Minister Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Kharge refused to make an apology saying he did not make the remarks in the Parliament. Congress MPs continued to give Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the border issue with China.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session Update

  Dec 21, 2022 9:59 AM (IST)

    Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss border situation with China

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  Dec 21, 2022 9:59 AM (IST)

    Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the border situation with China

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

     

