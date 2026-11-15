Parliament Winter Session likely in December's first week; delimitation bill tops agenda

The Winter Session of the Parliament will likely begin in first week of December, with the government focusing on a passage of the proposed delimitation bill that is linked with women's reservation, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The report, citing sources, said the government's top priority for the Winter Session would be seeking the passage of the Constitution amendment bill that would expand the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 from the existing 543 following delimitation. This would also pave the way for implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The arithmetic in Parliament

The Constitution amendment bill would require a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. This means it would need 361 votes for passage. At present, the Lok Sabha has 540 members, with three vacancies. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has 320 members. Therefore, it might require some cross voting or support of opposition parties for the bill's passage.

However, the NDA has been boasting lately that it has the required numbers for the bill's passage. A senior government functionary has told PTI that the bill would be passed with a margin of 15 to 18 votes.

Speculation over Winter Session dates

Meanwhile, the government's decision to keep the Monsoon session alive without formally proroguing it has further fuelled speculation about the timing and conduct of the next sitting. The Monsoon session was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13 and has remained unprorogued for 94 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

The arrangement had kept open the possibility of an extended or special sitting to take up the proposed constitutional amendment at short notice. An extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days, while convening a fresh session requires at least 14 days' notice.

The government is learnt to be exploring a formula under which Lok Sabha seats would be increased by 50 per cent across states to address concerns, particularly among southern states, over the implications of delimitation. The proposed framework is also understood to retain the existing inter-state share of seats based on the 1971 Census, though no final decision has been taken.

The proposed legislation failed to secure the requisite numbers during a special sitting of Parliament on April 17, making its fate in the winter session a key political and legislative test for the government. The Constitution does not prescribe a specific timeframe for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die.

(With PTI inputs)

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