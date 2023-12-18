Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill in Lok Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023: On Friday, before adjournment for the House, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution to suspend nine MPs for the remaining days of the ongoing Winter Session. With Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien's suspension from the Rajya Sabha taken into account, the total number of suspended members of Parliament rose to 14. Following the suspension of O’Brien, the Rajya Sabha passed a motion to refer his case to the Committee of Privileges for his alleged misconduct amid the uproar. On the 11th day of the Winter Session, Opposition leaders voiced their concerns over the major security breach seeking reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Opposition leaders were seen chanting slogans such as 'PM sadan me aao, Amit Shah sharam karo' (PM come to the house, Amit Shah, have some shame) in both Houses. The Opposition leaders staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

