Monday, December 18, 2023
     
Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Govt likely to table Telecommunications Bill in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: While Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, 13 Opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and the DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha. The suspension of the MPs triggered a fresh round of protest by the Opposition leaders.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2023 9:14 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2023
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023: On Friday, before adjournment for the House, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution to suspend nine MPs for the remaining days of the ongoing Winter Session. With Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien's suspension from the Rajya Sabha taken into account, the total number of suspended members of Parliament rose to 14. Following the suspension of O’Brien, the Rajya Sabha passed a motion to refer his case to the Committee of Privileges for his alleged misconduct amid the uproar. On the 11th day of the Winter Session, Opposition leaders voiced their concerns over the major security breach seeking reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Opposition leaders were seen chanting slogans such as 'PM sadan me aao, Amit Shah sharam karo' (PM come to the house, Amit Shah, have some shame) in both Houses. The Opposition leaders staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

  • Dec 18, 2023 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss Manipur situation

    Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi gave Adjournment Motion notice to discuss "efforts to restore normalcy and safeguard the life of all citizens of Manipur"

  • Dec 18, 2023 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    DMK MP T Siva gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha

    DMK MP T Siva gave Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Dec 13 Parliament security breach incident

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress says PM 'running away from debate' to avoid questions on BJP MP's role

    The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate on the security breach in Parliament and said the reason for it is that questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in facilitating the entry of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber. The opposition party's attack came after Modi said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated and called for no squabbling over the issue amid the Opposition's protests over it in Parliament.

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir

    Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reacting to the Parliament security breach issue four days after the incident. Chowdhury claimed that Modi broke his silence on the issue because of pressure by the opposition parties and the country's people. The senior Congress leader demanded that Modi should come to Parliament and issue a statement. "The PM takes to 'X' whenever something happens anywhere in the world. But he took four days to react to the Parliament security breach incident. He should have come to the House the next day and assured people not to worry," Chowdhury told reporters here.

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    O'Brien issue snowballs

    In Rajya Sabha, O'Brien was suspended, and later, a breach of privilege motion was moved against him for staying in the House after his suspension.
  • Dec 18, 2023 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Suspended MPs hold placards saying they were suspended for speaking up

    The suspended MPs held placards saying they were suspended for speaking up, while the "culprit BJP MP" roamed free on Friday. The Congress has been demanding strict action against BJP MP Pratap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders.

