Friday, December 15, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Oppn condemns suspension of 14 MPs, demands HM's statement on security breach
The Opposition attacked the government over the suspension of 14 MPs from the Parliament and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the huge security breach on Wednesday. Jairam Ramesh that there are very slim chances for the House to function unless Amit Shah makes a statement.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2023 7:23 IST
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates, Parliament updates, Winter Session updates, BJP, Congress
Image Source : PTI Parliament

Parliament Winter Session 2023: The Opposition MPs demanded a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the massive security breach incident that took place on Wednesday when two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery and were arrested. The MPs demanded the issue to be discussed in both Houses of the Parliament. They also condemned the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs yesterday. Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government over the move and asked if it is a crime to ask the Home Minister to make a statement on such a serious matter. Jairam Ramesh also demanded strict action against BJP MP Pratap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders. "Unless the home minister comes to the House and makes a statement, there are very slim chances for the House to function," Jairam said.

 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

  • Dec 15, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

    The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

