Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Oppn condemns suspension of 14 MPs, demands HM's statement on security breach

Parliament Winter Session 2023: The Opposition MPs demanded a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the massive security breach incident that took place on Wednesday when two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery and were arrested. The MPs demanded the issue to be discussed in both Houses of the Parliament. They also condemned the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs yesterday. Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government over the move and asked if it is a crime to ask the Home Minister to make a statement on such a serious matter. Jairam Ramesh also demanded strict action against BJP MP Pratap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders. "Unless the home minister comes to the House and makes a statement, there are very slim chances for the House to function," Jairam said.

