Parliament Special Session: Kharge-Dhankhar's light moments leave Rajya Sabha MPs in splits | WATCH

On the last day of proceedings in the current Parliament building on Monday (September 18), Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge shared some light moments during the latter’s address, leaving other members laughing.

The Special Session of Parliament began today and will continue till September 22. The session will move to the new Parliament building built beside the present one on Tuesday.

The session began with the National Anthem in both the Houses and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Dhankhar congratulated the nation on the successful conduct of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

“The outcomes of the G20 Leaders' Summit are transformational and would contribute to the reshaping of the global world order in the decades ahead...G20 Leaders' Declaration was adopted unanimously and with consensus, including on difficult issues...It is a recognition that India is a voice of peace and moderation in a world ridden with divisions,” he said.

During LoP Kharge’s address, came the light moment when Congress MP Rajeev Shukla crossed Kharge from behind, prompting the LoP to ask where he was headed to. This left the entire House including Vice President Dhankhar in splits.

“I also have a journey of 52 years, including Assembly and Parliament. But I have not got much time here, I got less time to listen to other leaders' speeches. (Rajeev Shukla crosses). 'Badi hadbadi me jaa rahe hain to mujhe laga', islie pucha,” Kharge said.

Interrupting Kharge, the chairman said while sharing laughter, “Touching this is also a breaking of rules”.

To this, Kharge said there are several rules broken in the House but the Chairman controls it as he is "largehearted". He said that AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, who were suspended from the House in the Monsoon Session, should be allowed to re-enter, to which the fellow MPs said that they were already present in the House.

“That's why I said that please call Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. (Other MPs say that they have arrived). That's what I was worried…,” he said, again leaving others in splits.

Later in his address, Kharge remembered former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and said that he believed in strong Opposition. He also took a swipe at PM Modi.

“Special Session of Parliament | In Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Nehru ji believe that the absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system. If there is no strong Opposition, it is not right. Now, that there is a strong Opposition, focus is on weakening it through ED, CBI...Take them (into their own party), put them in a washing machine and when they come out all clean - make them permanent (in one's own party). You can see what is happening today. PM comes to the Parliament rarely and when he does he leaves after making it an event..." he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

