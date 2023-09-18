Monday, September 18, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Special Session Updates: Both Houses to discuss 75 years of parliamentary journey on first day
Parliament Special Session 2023: A discussion on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' will be held in Parliament on the first day of the five-sitting long special session.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2023 7:24 IST
Parliament Special Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Special Session 2023 updates

Parliament Special Session 2023 Updates: A session of Parliament is set to begin today amid an intense buzz on whether the government will table some key bills during the five-day sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and House proceedings moving to the new building on September 19. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session. Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, speculations are rife that a bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state assemblies is likely to be tabled. As of now, the government has listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the session. Usually, Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions of Parliament are held every year. The Monsoon session was held in July-August while the Winter session is due in November-December. The Budget session has a fixed time of commencement from January end of every year. The gap between the two sessions cannot be more than six months.

 

Live updates :Parliament Special Session 2023

  • Sep 18, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP issues whip to all MPs to be present during special session

    The BJP has issued a whip to all party MPs to be present in Parliament from September 18-22 to discuss important legislative business. During the session, the government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

  • Sep 18, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha's business to include several key matters | Check here

    Besides the discussion on Parliamentary Journey, the other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023. In addition, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023.
     

  • Sep 18, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress demands 'Women's Reservation Bill' be passed during special session

    Congress demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of parliament, a resolution undertaken at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) stated. It stated that parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion. "The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc.) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections," it said.

  • Sep 18, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Group photographs of Parliament members on Sept 19

    All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been called for a group photograph on Tuesday morning (September 19).  According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, all MPs have been called for a group photograph at 9.30 am on Tuesday. An official said arrangements are in place at the inner courtyard of the old building for the group photo. MPs have also been issued new identity cards to enter the new Parliament building. The catering will also shift to the new building on September 19.

  • Sep 18, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    First day of session to commemorate rich legacy of Parliament of India

    According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the function will commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047. The government's legislative business will commence from September 20 in the new building. The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22. The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

