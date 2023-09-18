Parliament Special Session Updates: Both Houses to discuss 75 years of parliamentary journey on first day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Special Session 2023 updates

Parliament Special Session 2023 Updates: A session of Parliament is set to begin today amid an intense buzz on whether the government will table some key bills during the five-day sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and House proceedings moving to the new building on September 19. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said a total of eight bills have been listed for consideration and passage during the session. Though there is no official word on any probable new legislation, speculations are rife that a bill to ensure quota for women in elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and state assemblies is likely to be tabled. As of now, the government has listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the session. Usually, Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions of Parliament are held every year. The Monsoon session was held in July-August while the Winter session is due in November-December. The Budget session has a fixed time of commencement from January end of every year. The gap between the two sessions cannot be more than six months.

