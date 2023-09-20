Parliament Special Session Day 3: Sonia Gandhi likely to open debate on Women's Reservation Bill today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A glimpse of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament

Parliament Special Session Day 3: The Lok Sabha is set to have an in-depth discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill today. The historic bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Day 2 of the Special Session after the leaders entered the new Parliament building. The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. The government said the women's reservation bill is aimed at enabling greater participation of women in policy-making at state and national levels. The statement of purpose of the bill said the role of women is extremely important for achieving the goal of India becoming a developed country by 2047. Today, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani is likely to speak on the bill in the Lok Sabha, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is also set to present her point of view on the matter. It should be mentioned here that the Women Reservation Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

