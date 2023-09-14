BJP issues whip to all MPs to be present during Parliament special session from September 18-22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders

Parliament special session: BJP issues whip to all party MPs to be present in Parliament from September 18-22 to discuss very important legislative business. The government on Wednesday listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha on the first day of the five-day session of Parliament beginning September 18.

During the session, the government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The session is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new Parliament building. The other listed business for Lok Sabha includes 'The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and 'The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023', already passed by Rajya Sabha on 3 August 2023.

Besides, 'The Post Office Bill, 2023' has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business, according to an official bulletin. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on 10 August 2023. The list of business is tentative and more items can be added. The government has also convened a meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties on September 17, a day before the start of the five-day session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

With PTI inputs

Latest India News