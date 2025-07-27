Parliament set to debate on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor from Monday | Who all will speak Parliament Monsoon Session: It is expected that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will initiate the debate in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively.

New Delhi:

The Parliament is set for a high-voltage debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the India bloc have agreed to end the stalemate. Sixteen hours have been allocated to both Houses for a debate on these issues.

The House will have a "special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam," according to the listed agenda of the Lok Sabha.

Who all will speak from the government?

It is expected that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will initiate the debate in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively. Besides, top ministers of the ruling NDA, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will also participate in the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also intervene to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.

Besides, top BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Nishikant Dubey, are also expected to speak in the two Houses.

NDA MPs such as Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Janta Dal-United's Sanjay Jha, Telugu Desam Party's Harish Balayogi - who led the multi-party delegations to carry India's views on Operation Sindoor - may also speak during the debate in the Parliament.

Who all will speak from the INDIA bloc?

From the India bloc, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to speak in the two Houses. Besides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and others may also participate in the debate.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who was part of the multi-party delegation, would also participate in the debate. It, however, would be interesting to see whether Shashi Tharoor, who led the multi-party delegation in the US and other nations, would be picked by Congress, as he had repeatedly endorsed the government's view on Operation Sindoor.

What to expect during the 16-hour debate in Parliament?

During the 16-hour debate, the opposition is expected to question the government over security lapses that led to the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, leading to the death of 26 people, mostly tourists. The opposition will also question the government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan, and avoided a full-scale war between the two nuclear-powered nations.

The government, however, has completely rejected Trump's claims. Meanwhile, the opposition may also question the government over Pakistan's claims that it shot down five Indian jets, including Rafales and Su-30 MKIs.

On its part, the government has lauded the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, claiming that India achieved 100 per cent of its objectives. The BJP and its allies have also highlighted the "new normal" PM Modi has drawn in fighting terrorism with his muscular response, including striking at terrorist sanctuaries deep inside Pakistan and putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Agreement.