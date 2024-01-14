Parliament breach probe: Accused undergo polygraph, Narco test points Manoranjan was mastermind, says source

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament security breach case accused Manoranjan D

Parliament security breach: After the five accused in the Parliament security breach incident were brought back to Delhi following their polygraph, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests, a police source said that Manoranjan D, one of the two persons who barged into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 from the well of the House, was the mastermind behind the incident. The police had earlier said that Lalit Jha, another arrested person, was the mastermind behind the security breach incident.

All six accused -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were presented before the Patiala House court on Saturday which sent them to judicial custody, police officials said.

The police sources said that except for Neelam, who was arrested from outside the Parliament, the other five accused were taken to Gujarat for a polygraph test on December 8.

Sagar and Manoranjan have also undergone additional naro-analysis and brain mapping tests whereas Neelam did not give her consent to undergo the tests before the court.

What has the probe revealed so far?

So far, the investigations and interrogations have revealed that the accused persons had planned to send a message to the government. The accused claimed that they were upset over the issues of unemployment, Manipur crisis and farmers’ agitation.

“The narco and brain mapping tests have indicated that Manoranjan was the mastermind of the Parliament breach case,” a police source said.

According to another source, the investigators are awaiting some forensic reports and some more people are yet to be grilled.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ |

ALSO READ |