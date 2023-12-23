Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of Mahesh Kumawat till January 5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Court extends custody of Mahesh Kumawat till January 5

A court extended the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, an accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, till January 5. The Delhi Police had moved an application to extend the custody stating that he was required to be questioned.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that the accused "wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their unjust and illegal demands". The custody was required "to find the actual motive behind the attack and his association with an enemy country and terrorist organisations", the prosecutor said.

According to the Delhi Police, Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with co-accused Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell. He was being interrogated since then, police added.

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the police said. Kumawat was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, the police said.

The court had on Thursday extended the custody of four other accused persons, namely Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi till January 5. Jha's police custody was extended on Friday by the court till January 5.

