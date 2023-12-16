Parliament security breach happened due to unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stated that the Parliament security breach incident happened due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has resulted in unemployment. Two men — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — had jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. UPDATES

"Why did this happen? The main issue in the country is unemployment. Due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting employment and the reason behind (this incident) is unemployment and inflation," the Congress MP stressed.

Fourteen opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the winter session for disrupting the House proceedings over the Lok Sabha security breach issue. While Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, 13 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and the DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha.

'Planning self-immolation'

While interrogation, the five accused arrested have revealed that they explored self-immolation and distribution of pamphlets before settling on the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha's chamber with smoke canisters, Delhi Police officials said on Saturday. The Delhi Police's Special Cell, which is investigating the case, also plans to record the statement of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who had authorised the visitor passes for the two men who breached security to enter the House.

