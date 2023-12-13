'Let him be hanged...': Father of intruder Manoranjan makes 'big' statement on Parliament security breach

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Father of Lok Sabha intruder Manoranjan speaks to the media.

Parliament Security breach: Following a major security breach in Parliament, where two individuals jumped in the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, the father of one of the intruders made a 'big' statement on Wednesday. According to officials, the incident was meticulously planned allegedly by six people, five of whom have been nabbed.

The six individuals have been identified as Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit and Vishal Sharma. Five out of six people accused have been nabbed, while the search for Lalit is underway.

What did accused's father say?

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Speaking to the media, Manoranjan's father Devraj acknowledged that his son was "wrong" and that he should be "hanged" if he had committed any wrongdoing for society.

"He is wrong. A child should not do this. If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him, but if he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for society," Devraj added.

Security beefed up around Parliament

Following the security breach, the area around Parliament was turned into a fortress with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel while the Delhi Police's Special Cell has been tasked with the investigation. Police officials said that during interrogation, Amol told investigators they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment and that's why they carried out this act.

"They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation," an official said.

Who issued passes to intruders?

According to sources, BJP MP Pratap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, knew Manoranjan D as he hailed from his constituency Mysuru and would often visit the parliamentarian's office. Manoranjan introduced Sagar as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued on the pretext of visiting the new Parliament building, they said.

Following the incident, Congress workers demonstrated in front of Simha's office in Karnataka's Mysuru. The Opposition earlier alleged that the Mysuru-Kodagu MP issued passes to the two individuals who earlier today caused a security breach in the Lok Sabha and have demanded to suspend the MP from the House.

Security breach on Parliament attack anniversary

It should be mentioned here that the incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly attack on Parliament. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits had attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. The terrorists were gunned down before they could enter the main building.

