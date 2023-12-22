Parliament security breach case: Court extends custodial remand of accused Lalit Jha till January 5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lalit Jha is said to be the mastermind of the incident.

A Delhi Court on Friday extended the custodial remand in connection to the Parliament security breach case accused Lalit Jha till January 5.

Earlier on December 15, the Patiala House Court sent Lalit Jha, one of the accused, to seven days of police remand. This came after he was produced before the court by Delhi police. He was also provided legal aide counsel, Advocate Umakant Kataria. The Delhi Police had sought 15-day custody of Jha, claiming he was the "mastermind" of the case.

"He is a mastermind. We need his custody to unearth the whole conspiracy and main motive behind the incident. We need to travel and take him to different cities and places. We need custody to recover the mobile devices also." However, the court sent him to a seven-day police remand.

Parliament security breach

The security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament. Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released a yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

A case was registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the incident. A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of his duty) of the IPC was also registered in the matter.

