Parliament panel seeks details of action taken against social platforms over 'anti-national' content

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, a parliamentary panel has demanded details from two key government ministries regarding action against social media platforms and influencers allegedly spreading content “against national interest.”

The Parliament’s Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has raised concerns over the role of certain online platforms and influencers in circulating content that could potentially incite violence and harm national security.

According to sources, the committee has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, seeking a comprehensive report on the “contemplated action” under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The ministries have been directed to submit their responses by May 8.

“The panel is seriously concerned that certain social media influencers and platforms may be actively promoting narratives detrimental to national unity and security,” a source familiar with the communication said.

The move comes in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where at least 26 civilians, including several tourists, were brutally killed by terrorists. Indian authorities have attributed the attack to Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

In response to the incident, several social media handles have already been banned or restricted on various platforms for allegedly posting inflammatory or misleading content in violation of national security standards.

The committee’s directive reflects growing scrutiny of digital platforms in India, particularly in the context of internal security and the spread of misinformation online. It also underscores the government’s intent to hold platforms and influencers accountable for content that may compromise public order.

Officials from both ministries are expected to outline steps already taken and propose further regulatory measures to curb the misuse of online platforms in sensitive situations.

(PTI inputs)