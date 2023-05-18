Thursday, May 18, 2023
     
PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to Nation on May 28

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: May 18, 2023 21:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction work
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction work of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28, 2023.

The construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India, said Lok Sabha Secretariat.

