PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to Nation on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction work of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28, 2023.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

The construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India, said Lok Sabha Secretariat.

