Parliament Monsoon Session to be held from July 21 to August 21, Op Sindoor likely to take centre stage

New Delhi:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 21, 2025, the government announced on Wednesday. In an official communication, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs confirmed the schedule and noted that there will be no sittings on August 13 and 14, owing to preparations and enhanced security measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared that the President of India has given her approval to summon both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during this period. "The Hon’ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," he posted on X.

Op Sindoor likely to dominate session

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The upcoming session is likely to witness heated debates on several high-stakes legislative and political matters, notably the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and the Delhi High Court judge cash seizure case, both of which have sparked significant controversy and drawn widespread attention at both national and international levels.

Sessions of Parliament

Although there is no fixed parliamentary calendar, the session of Parliament in the country is convened by the Union Government. By convention, Parliament meets for three sessions in a year. The President summons each House of the Parliament from time to time. The gap between the two sessions of Parliament cannot exceed 6 months.

A House of Parliament meets almost every day to conduct business during a session. Typically, there are three sessions per year and a session comprises of several sittings. Summoning of Parliament refers to the procedure of convening a meeting of all members. It is the President who has the power to summon Parliament.

In general, the sessions are as follows:

Budget session (February to May)

Monsoon session (July to September)

Winter session (November to December)

