Image Source : FILE PHOTO Parliament's Monsoon session to commence from Sep 14.

The monsoon session of the Parliament — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — will start from September 14, 2020 and will continue till October 1, Lok Sabha Secretariat announced in a notification. Altogether, during monsoon session 2020, there will a total of 18 sittings.

In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by clause (1) of Article 85 of the constitution, I hereby summon the Lok Sabha to meet at New Delhi on Monday, September 14, 2020," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a statement.

In a separate communique, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also said the President has summoned the upper house to meet on September 14. "Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020," it added.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials.

Hectic preparations are underway for the session with several first-time measures because of the coronavirus pandemic such as testing of all MPs, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials said.

Previously, the Budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on March 23 -- 12 days ahead of the schedule due to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | India's GDP growth falls by 23.9% in April-June quarter, sharpest contraction on record

ALSO READ | Maharashtra allows reopening of hotels, interdistrict travel and more in Unlock 4.0 | Key takeaways

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage