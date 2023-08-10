Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Rahul Gandhi over 'Manipur not part of India for PM Modi' remark

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday (August 10) launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘for PM Manipur not part of India’ remark and said that Narendra Modi has connected the Northeastern region with the rest of the country and the world and it is the ideology of the Congress to see India divided, not the BJP.

Scindia stepped up the attack on Rahul and Congress and said that they will open a shop of corruption and arrogance, not love.

The Union Minister was replying to the debate on the No-Confidence Motion brought in by the Opposition against the government over the Manipur issue.

“Yesterday Rahul Gandhi said that for PM Manipur is not part of India. I want to tell you that the PM has connected the Northeast with the world... The ideology of seeing India divided is yours, not ours..." Scindia said.

“They (Congress) say they will open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Their shop is of corruption, lies, appeasement, and arrogance. They only change the name of the shop but the product remains the same,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi yesterday, during his speech in Lok Sabha for the first time after being reinstated as an MP following a Supreme Court order, said that the BJP has “divided Manipur”.

“A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India. I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

The Opposition staged a walkout from the Lower House as Scindia spoke on the motion.

Taking a jibe at them over the move, the Minister said, “The people of the country have shown them the exit door, now they are going out of the Lok Sabha as well.”

