Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre calls all-party meet; Sitharaman to brief Houses on Sri Lanka crisis

The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief floor leaders of all political parties in both the Houses of Parliament at the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said at an all-party meeting held on Sunday.

According to sources, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is likely to make a presentation before the members on the situation in Lanka and the assistance that India has given in the past to the island nation.

"The government is calling for suo motto meeting to address the concerns of several political parties, especially in Tamil Nadu as they are worried about the Sri Lankan crisis and the influx of refugees in the state," the sources said.

In his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM Jaishankar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his concern about the situation in Lanka and asked for permission to send relief material to the island nation that is suffering an economic crisis.

At the all-party meeting on Sunday, both DMK and AIADMK leaders had urged the Centre to intervene in the crisis to help the neighbouring country resolve its crisis.

Sri Lanka is facing an economic and political crisis with inflation and severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies.

Day-one of Monsoon Session faces disruption

The day-one of the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed a ruckus created by the Opposition party members following disruption in Rajya Sabha proceedings, leading to the adjournment of the House for the entire day.

A joint Opposition including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena created ruckus at the pandemonium in the House after oath affirmation and obituary references.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requested the members to maintain the dignity of the House and let it further continue the proceedings in the normal way but several members of the Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House and started sloganeering.

The Opposition members raised issues while interrupting the ongoing speech of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, and started sloganeering against the Central government, saying "Tanasahi Nahi Chalegi (dictatorship will not go on)".

Amid the din, Naidu continued the proceedings for a few minutes but he later adjourned the House for the day.

"Some people (members of parliament) have come here with an intention to disrupt the proceedings...The House stands adjourned for the day to meet again on Tuesday," Naidu announced.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 11 am, nearly 28 members took the oath of affirmation and obituary references were read in respect of several dignitaries who passed away recently.

