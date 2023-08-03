How Digital Data Protection Bill can be classified as financial bill, asks Congress MP Manish Tewari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Data Protection Bill should be considered as a regular bill, said Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday questioned how the Digital Data Protection Bill can be classified as a financial bill. He asserted it should be considered as a regular bill and it should be again sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly, he asked.

"It needs to be considered as a regular bill and go to a JPC again. If this bill on passage is certified as a money bill by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla which seems to be the intent of getting it classified as a Financial Bill then Rajya Sabha can not vote on it. It can only recommend non-binding changes to Lok Sabha," he said on Twitter.

The Congress MP shared a copy of the presidential order classifying the bill as a Money Bill.

"The latest iteration of this Bill mocks the efforts put in by the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill led by two BJP members P P Chaudhary and Meenakshi Lekhi respectively," the Congress MP from Punjab said.

What is Data Protection Bill?

The Data Protection Bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collection, storage and processing of the data of citizens as part of Right to Privacy. The work on the data protection bill started after the Supreme Court ruled that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right.

The government had in August last year withdrawn the personal data protection bill, which was first presented in late 2019, and issued a new version of the draft bill in November 2022.

The draft bill had earned criticism around the government getting power to exempt entities from various clauses of the bill.

