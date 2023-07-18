Government convenes all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Government convenes all-party meeting

Parliament monsoon session: The Centre has called an all-party meeting to deliberate on a host of issues related to Parliament's monsoon session. The monsoon session is scheduled to begin from July 20 and the all-party meeting has been convened on Wednesday. Earlier in July, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had called a similar all-party meeting

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar had called a similar all-party meeting on Tuesday. However, it was deferred due to the non-availability of leaders of many parties as opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru. With this, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is also meeting in the national capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with some of his Cabinet colleagues, including Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal. While Goyal is the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Joshi is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Sources said it was in connection with the all-party meeting called by the government as they gave final touches to its points of view.

Session expected to be stormy

With the BJP and opposition parties sharpening attacks on each other as they gear up for a host of assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha election next year, the Parliament session is expected to be stormy. The Congress and other opposition parties are seeking to corner the government over the Manipur crisis besides the issues of price rise and alleged misuse of probe agencies. The last session was also marred by frequent opposition protests.

(with inputs from PTI)

