Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Six bills listed in Rajya Sabha today

The proceeding of both Houses witnessed disruption over the Manipur issue since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue since it began on July 20 and continued on Monday as well. The opposition on said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop "insulting" the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and come to Parliament for a "comprehensive" discussion without any time limits on the Manipur violence. Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the first priority should be to hold a comprehensive and detailed discussion on the Manipur situation in Parliament, going by the fact that people have been killed and the chief minister himself has admitted that several such incidents have happened in the state. Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal started a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 on Monday but, it did not last for a long as the Opposition created ruckus demanding the discussion under Rule 267. Meanwhile, the government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which became a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA.

