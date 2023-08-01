Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE UPDATES: Six bills listed in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session: The function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue on Monday as well. The Opposition remained adamant on discussion under Rule 267.

The proceeding of both Houses witnessed disruption over the
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The proceeding of both Houses witnessed disruption over the Manipur issue since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The function of the Monsoon session of Parliament was hit by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue since it began on July 20 and continued on Monday as well. The opposition on said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop "insulting" the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and come to Parliament for a "comprehensive" discussion without any time limits on the Manipur violence. Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the first priority should be to hold a comprehensive and detailed discussion on the Manipur situation in Parliament, going by the fact that people have been killed and the chief minister himself has admitted that several such incidents have happened in the state. Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal started a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 on Monday but, it did not last for a long as the Opposition created ruckus demanding the discussion under Rule 267. Meanwhile, the government is likely to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which became a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA.  

  • Aug 01, 2023 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Anurag Thakur to introduce Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

    Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will introduce the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for press, registration of periodicals.

  • Aug 01, 2023 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023

    Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

  • Aug 01, 2023 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Amit Shah to move Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 01, 2023 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Six Bills in Rajya Sabha today

    Six Bills, including Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were listed in Rajya Sabha today. Out of six, two were for introduction and 4 for consideration and passage.

