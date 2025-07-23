Parliament was rocked by opposition protests over the ongoing voter-roll revision in Bihar on Tuesday, leading to a washout of proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon session. The Opposition has also demanded discussions on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition for disrupting the House. He said the government has agreed to their demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and also fixed a time for the same. The proceedings of the third day will begin at 11 am today in both Houses.
