Live Parliament Monsoon Session: Sports Governance Bill to be tabled today, Opposition to protest over SIR Due to the opposition's uproar over the demand for discussion on the special intensive revision of the voter list and other issues in Bihar, both the Question Hour and Zero Hour could not be conducted on the second day of the Monsoon Session in both Houses.

New Delhi: Parliament was rocked by opposition protests over the ongoing voter-roll revision in Bihar on Tuesday, leading to a washout of proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the Monsoon session. The Opposition has also demanded discussions on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's response through Operation Sindoor. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition for disrupting the House. He said the government has agreed to their demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and also fixed a time for the same. The proceedings of the third day will begin at 11 am today in both Houses. Stay tuned for the Live Updates.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over SIR Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the urgent issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Tagore has called for an immediate debate on what he described as a serious threat to democratic rights, highlighting growing apprehensions about the integrity and fairness of the voter list revision process in the state.

Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held today The Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee will hold a meeting today at 12:30 PM. Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the post of Vice President, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will chair the meeting. As per information, Harivansh has met President Droupadi Murmu and informed her about the meeting.

Opposition to stage protest over Bihar's SIR drive MPs from the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc will stage a protest today over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue in Bihar. As per information, the MPs will march from the Parliament House to Vijay Chowk wearing black clothes. If permission is denied, the protest will be held at Makar Dwar instead. (Inputs from Vijai Laxmi)

National Sports Bill likely to be tabled today On the third day of the Monsoon Session, the National Sports Bill (Sports Governance Bill) is likely to be tabled in Parliament. According to sources, the bill aims to bring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the purview of the law. This move is being taken to enhance transparency and accountability in sports organisations. (Inputs from Vijai Laxmi)