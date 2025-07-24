Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion on Thursday (July 24) under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha, raising alarm over what he described as a "shocking and unconstitutional" act by the Election Commission. The motion calls for an urgent discussion on the reported removal of over 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls in Bihar- an act he termed as a direct assault on the voting rights of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and backwards communities. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments for the third successive day on July 23 with opposition parties demanding discussion on their issues, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition members in both Houses demanded a discussion on SIR in Bihar. Both Houses saw three adjournments- till 12 noon, 2 pm and for the rest of the day.