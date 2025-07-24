Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha, raising alarm over what he described as a "shocking and unconstitutional" act by the Election Commission. The motion calls for an urgent discussion on the reported removal of over 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls in Bihar—an act he termed as a direct assault on the voting rights of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and backward communities. Tagore described the large-scale deletion as “institutional voter cleansing,” allegedly carried out under the watch of the Modi Government. He argued that this move reflects a dangerous ideology aimed at reversing the democratic gains of independent India, particularly the principle of universal adult franchise established by Dr BR Ambedkar. He accused the Election Commission of being reduced to a political tool to influence electoral outcomes by targeting the most vulnerable sections of society- labourers, slum-dwellers, minorities, the landless, and youth. According to Tagore, this action is not merely a regional issue limited to Bihar but a national threat to democratic integrity. He urged the Speaker to accept the motion and allow an immediate and comprehensive debate in Parliament. “Democracy dies not just when Parliament is silenced, but when the poor are robbed of their vote,” he concluded.