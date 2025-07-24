Advertisement
  Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks Rajya Sabha discussion on Bihar voter list revision

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha, raising alarm over what he described as a "shocking and unconstitutional" act by the Election Commission.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025
New Delhi:

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion on Thursday (July 24) under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha, raising alarm over what he described as a "shocking and unconstitutional" act by the Election Commission. The motion calls for an urgent discussion on the reported removal of over 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls in Bihar- an act he termed as a direct assault on the voting rights of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and backwards communities. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments for the third successive day on July 23 with opposition parties demanding discussion on their issues, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition members in both Houses demanded a discussion on SIR in Bihar. Both Houses saw three adjournments- till 12 noon, 2 pm and for the rest of the day. 

 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2025

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to move 'The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' today

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move a bill today

     
  • 8:18 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over mass voter deletion in Bihar

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an Adjournment Motion under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha, raising alarm over what he described as a "shocking and unconstitutional" act by the Election Commission. The motion calls for an urgent discussion on the reported removal of over 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls in Bihar—an act he termed as a direct assault on the voting rights of the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and backward communities. Tagore described the large-scale deletion as “institutional voter cleansing,” allegedly carried out under the watch of the Modi Government. He argued that this move reflects a dangerous ideology aimed at reversing the democratic gains of independent India, particularly the principle of universal adult franchise established by Dr BR Ambedkar. He accused the Election Commission of being reduced to a political tool to influence electoral outcomes by targeting the most vulnerable sections of society- labourers, slum-dwellers, minorities, the landless, and youth. According to Tagore, this action is not merely a regional issue limited to Bihar but a national threat to democratic integrity. He urged the Speaker to accept the motion and allow an immediate and comprehensive debate in Parliament. “Democracy dies not just when Parliament is silenced, but when the poor are robbed of their vote,” he concluded.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha face adjournments over Opposition demands on Wednesday

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments for the third successive day on Wednesday with opposition parties demanding discussion on their issues including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition members in both Houses demanded a discussion on SIR in Bihar. Both Houses saw three adjournments - till 12 noon, 2 pm and for the rest of the day. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged opposition members to allow normal functioning of the House.

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Disruptions rock parliament for third consecutive day

    Parliamentary proceedings were virtually washed out for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as opposition members led vociferous protests in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. Waving placards and raising slogans, the opposition members repeatedly stormed into the Wells of both Houses, leading to an adjournment of the proceedings for the day in the post-lunch session. Upset over the repeated disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said members are bringing street-like behaviour to Parliament and requested them to introspect on their role as lawmakers.

     

