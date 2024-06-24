Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parliament Session 2024: Ex-CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar take oath as MPs

The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, featuring a moment of silence to mark the solemn occasion. The session then proceeded with the oath-taking ceremony for the newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oath-taking ceremony

Former Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar took their oaths, joining other newly-elected MPs. The ceremony was part of the formal proceedings listed in the official schedule, which included the Secretary-General presenting the list of elected members and signing the Roll of Members.

Upcoming parliamentary events

The session is expected to be contentious, with opposition parties preparing to challenge the BJP-led NDA government on several issues, including the election of the Speaker, allegations of exam paper leaks, and the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.

Pro-tem speaker and upcoming address

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker. Mahtab will oversee the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members. The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, followed by President Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament on June 27.

Political landscape

The 18th Lok Sabha session follows the recent general elections, where the NDA secured 293 seats and the INDIA bloc won 234 seats, with the Congress holding 100 seats. The newly elected Congress MPs are set to meet at 10 am at the CPP office in Parliament.

