Follow us on Image Source : PTI Like-minded Opposition leaders to discuss strategy for floor of house today in Parliament

Parliament: The third week of the second part of the Parliament session is underway and with the recently reported incidents of the logjam, like-minded opposition leaders will hold a crucial meeting today. It is being said that the opposition leaders will meet in the Rajya Sabha LoP chamber to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house.

Opposition is demanding JPC on the Adani issue

Till now parliament is witnessing a logjam as the Opposition is demanding Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue and Treasury Benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London alleging that he defamed the country on foreign soil.

Parliament session may witness ruckus

However, after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, the Parliament session is expected to witness a ruckus. Notably, Congress leaders will step up their protest against the Centre on Monday over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes, party sources said on Sunday.

Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the Parliament by putting on black clothes. The Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, earlier in August last year, had worn black clothes and staged a protest against the Centre against price rise, GST hike on essential items and unemployment. They had marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of their stir against the issues.

Notably, Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and staged protests in the Parliament's ongoing Budget Session.

(with inputs from ANI)

Latest India News