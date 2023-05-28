Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi installs 'Sengol' in new building; Know its significance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi installs 'Sengol' in new building

The historic "Sengol" was installed at the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of today's opening.

He also attended puja and showed off the plaque for the new building, along with Adheenam seers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The new parliament building was inaugurated today by the Prime Minister. Additionally, around sixty religious leaders attended the event.

Compared to the current building, which was constructed in 1927, the new parliament building provides more space.

The new Parliament building "reflects India's diverse culture" with carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura, and stone carvings from Rajasthan.

Significance of Sengol

"Sengol" is a Tamil word derived from "semmai" and it acquired importance in India when the Indian government reported that the sceptre will be introduced close to the Lok Sabha Speaker's seat in the new Parliament building.

The story that has become popular in recent days is that Adheenam of Tamil Nadu gave Jawaharlal Nehru the "Sengol" in August 1947 to signify the transfer of power from the British to the Indians.

It was kept in the Nehru Exhibition of the Allahabad Gallery and has been moved to Delhi for its establishment in the new structure of Parliament.

The head priest of Madurai Adheenam (mutt) presented PM Modi with the same spectre on Sunday.

In Tamil, the word 'Aadeenam' alludes to both a Shaivite religious community as well as the top of the Shaivite math.

