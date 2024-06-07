Friday, June 07, 2024
     
Three arrested for using forged Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex

Three labourers were apprehended by CISF personnel for attempting to enter the Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards. The Delhi Police arrested the individuals—Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb—and charged them under various IPC sections for forgery and cheating.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2024 7:31 IST
Parliament building
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Security personnel at the Parliament building in New Delhi.

Three labourers were apprehended by CISF personnel for attempting to enter the high-security Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards, official sources reported on Thursday. Delhi Police arrested the three individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, charging them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating. Sources informed PTI that the trio was intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of Parliament House on Tuesday during routine security and identity checks. The CISF found their Aadhaar cards to be forged upon further scrutiny.

CISF takes over security

The incident occurred shortly after the CISF took over the entire security of the Parliament complex, replacing CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

Employment and construction work

The three arrested individuals were employed by Dee Vee Projects Ltd, contracted to construct the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex.

Legal proceedings

The CISF handed the individuals over to the Delhi Police, who then filed an FIR and booked them under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).

