  'Prerna Sthal': Statues relocated in Parliament complex, their unveiling date, old location | Full list

The statues in the Parliament complex were relocated to a newly created enclosure on Sunday. The place was named as 'Prerna Sthal'.

Updated on: June 17, 2024
Image Source : PTI Prerna Sthal

Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 'Prerna Sthal' in the Parliament complex on Sunday (June 16), which now houses the statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises. Amid criticism by the Congress over the relocation of statues from their original places, the VP said that the 'Prerna Sthal' will inspire and motivate people. The Congress claimed the decision to relocate the statues within the Parliament premises was taken by the ruling regime "unilaterally". Its sole objective was to not have the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, which have been traditional sites of democratic protests, right next to where the Parliament actually meets, it alleged.

Dhankhar said while people know about these icons, the place -- 'Prerna Sthal' -- will fill those who come here with new vigour and energy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and his deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan were also present along with Information and Broadcasting and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier Birla had said that none of the statues were removed but relocated. "There is no need to indulge in politics on this," he said.

"From time to time, I have been discussing these issues with different stakeholders. People were of the view that having these statues at one place will help disseminate information about their lives and achievements in a better way," Birla said.

The statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, earlier located at prominent places within the Parliament premises, were places where opposition leaders gathered to protest against the government.

The statues have now been placed at the newly created enclosure.

Here is the list of statues which have been relocated in the Parliament complex:

List of statues in the Parliament complex and their previous location
S. No. Name of personality Unveiled by Unveiled on Previous Location
1 Pandit Motilal Nehru Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, President 06.05.1963 Iron Gate No. 2, P H
2 Dr. BR Ambedkar Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, President 02.04.1967 Iron Gate No. 3, P H
3 Mahatma Gandhi Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, President 02.10. 1993 In front of Building Gate No. 1, PH
4 Shri Birsa Munda Dr. K. R. Narayanan, President 28.08.1998 Building Gate No. 8, P H
5 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, President 28.04.2003 Building Gate No. 3, P H
6 Mahatma Basaveshwara Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, President 28.04.2003 Building Gate No.9, P H
7 Maharaja Ranjit Singh Atal Bihari Vajpayee,  Prime Minister 21.08.2003 Building Gate No. 9, P H
8 Shaheed Hemu Kalani Atal Bihari Vajpayee,  Prime Minister 21.08.2003 Building Gate No. 7, P H
9 Chaudhary Devi Lal Manohar Joshi, Speaker 25.09.2003 Iron Gate No. 2, P H
10 Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Atal Bihari Vajpayee,  Prime Minister 03.12.2003 Iron Gate No. 3, Parliament House
11 Shaheed Durga Malla Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister 17.12.2004 Building Gate No. 7, P H
12 Maharana Pratap Somnath Chatterjee, Speaker 21.08.2007 Building Gate No. 12 (Left side) P H
13 Kittur Rani Channamma Pratibha Devisingh Patil, President 11.09.2007 Lok Sabha Marg,  Facing Lounge of (PLB)
14 Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Pratibha Devisingh Patil, President 17.2.2009 In the lawn near Building Gate No. 6 & 7 P H

 

