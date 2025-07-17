No more samosas: Parliament canteen rolls out new nutritious 'Health Menu' | See what's on the plate The Parliament canteen has rolled out this special menu that blends tradition with nutrition to promote healthier lifestyles in the corridors of power.

New Delhi:

From ragi millet idli and jowar upma to moong dal chilla and grilled fish with vegetables, Parliament's newly introduced 'Health Menu' aims to offer nutritious meals for lawmakers, officials, and visitors at the temple of democracy.

Designed at the instance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to support wellness without sacrificing flavour, the revamped culinary offerings aim to nourish parliamentarians and officials as they navigate long hours of debate and decision-making during Parliament's sessions.

Delicious curries and thalis

In addition to tasty curries and hearty 'thalis', the new menu also features millet-based meals, fiber-rich salads, and protein-rich soups, all part of a broader push to encourage healthy eating.

Each item is carefully prepared to be low in carbs, salt, and calories, while still being rich in key nutrients. Plus, the calorie count is clearly listed next to each dish on the Health Menu. "Each dish is carefully curated to meet the highest nutritional standards — low in carbohydrates, low in sodium and low in calories, while being high in fibre and rich in protein," the menu stated.

Millets menu for MPs, officials

Millets, which gained nationwide attention during the UN-declared International Year of Millets in 2023, are now at the heart of Parliament's new Health Menu. Highlights include:

Ragi Millet Idli with Sambhar and Chutney (270 kcal)

Jowar Upma (206 kcal)

Sugar-free 'Mix Millet Kheer' (161 kcal)

Popular dishes like Chana Chaat and Moong Dal Chilla also feature prominently. For lighter meals, lawmakers can choose from a range of colourful salads such as

Barley and Jowar Salad (294 kcal)

Garden Fresh Salad (113 kcal)

Warm soups like Roast Tomato and Basil Shorba

Vegetable Clear Soup

Non-vegetarian options include healthy, protein-rich choices:

Grilled Chicken with Boiled Vegetables (157 kcal)

Grilled Fish (378 kcal)

The beverage section reflects a health-first mindset too, with green tea, herbal teas, masala sattu, and jaggery-flavoured mango panna replacing sugary sodas and traditional sweets.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in his Mann Ki Baat to tackle obesity through better food habits and reduced oil consumption. Supporting this goal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has organised regular health check-up camps and awareness sessions for MPs during sessions.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has been organising regular health check-up camps for parliamentarians when the House is in session. Several experts have also delivered lectures on having a healthy lifestyle and diet for parliamentarians.

Reinforcing this commitment, the government has launched several initiatives, including the Fit India Movement, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), POSHAN Abhiyaan, Eat Right India and Khelo India.

(With PTI inputs)

