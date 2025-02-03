Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Budget Session Live: Waqf bill panel report to be tabled today, check updates
Live now

Parliament Budget Session Live: Waqf bill panel report to be tabled today, check updates

Parliament Budget Session Live: The JPC report on the Waqf bill will be tabled in the parliament on Monday. A heated discussion over this report and other issues is expected in today's session. Check latest updates on Parliament proceedings

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 10:36 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 10:49 IST
Budget 2025
Image Source : PTI Parliament Budget Session Live

Parliament Budget Session Live: On the third day of the Budget Session on Monday, a Motion of Thanks on the President’s address will be taken up by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Furthermore, the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will table its report in Lok Sabha today. JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal and panel member Sanjay Jaiswal will present the report and evidence before the House. The Parliament Budget Session began on January 31 and will continue in two parts, with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will begin on March 10 and go on till April 4.

 

 

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session Live: Waqf bill panel report to be tabled today, check updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 03, 2025 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Session LIVE: Waqf Bill set to be tabled today

    The joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will table its report in Lok Sabha today, which can be a topic of heated argument between the government and the Opposition as the latter alleged that their dissent notes were removed without their approval.

  • Feb 03, 2025 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Session Live: Budget session dates

    The first part of the Budget session will continue until February 13, after which both Houses will reconvene on March 10 following a recess, with the session expected to conclude on April 4. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government has identified 16 legislative items and three financial items for this session and is prepared to address any other pressing issues that may come forth.

     

  • Feb 03, 2025 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament session live: Motion of Thanks on President’s address

    Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up Motion of Thanks on President’s Address today. The session started with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both the houses. The Budget session started on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses at 11 am.

  • Feb 03, 2025 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Budget session live: Key bills to be introduced

    Several key bills are set to be introduced during this session. Among them is the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to strengthen banking regulations, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, focused on enhancing the operational efficiency of Indian Railways. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will aim to improve the country’s disaster response mechanisms, while the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, are geared toward reforming the management of religious endowments.

  • Feb 03, 2025 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Parliament Session Live: Discussion on Union Budget today

    The parliamentary discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will begin today with both Houses taking up the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. A Motion of Thanks on the President’s address will also be taken up by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement