Parliament Budget Session Live: Waqf bill panel report to be tabled today, check updates

Parliament Budget Session Live: On the third day of the Budget Session on Monday, a Motion of Thanks on the President’s address will be taken up by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Furthermore, the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will table its report in Lok Sabha today. JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal and panel member Sanjay Jaiswal will present the report and evidence before the House. The Parliament Budget Session began on January 31 and will continue in two parts, with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will begin on March 10 and go on till April 4.