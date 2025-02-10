Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Notice on arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy given in Lok Sabha

Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Feb 10, 2025 11:34 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 11:44 IST
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed on Monday. The Protection and Enforcement of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill is likely to be tabled today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in Budget 2025-26 that the new tax bill will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament. A notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy was served today. The Parliament witnessed a fierce session last week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Congress during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

  • Feb 10, 2025 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's reply to questions on implementation of SDS

    Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat replied to the questions asked by member during Question Hour in Lok Sabha regarding the implementation of SDS.

  • Feb 10, 2025 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Manish Tewari gives a Motion of Adjournment of Business in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave a Motion of Adjournment of Business in Lok Sabha to discuss the treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States and the response of the government of India on the matter.

  • Feb 10, 2025 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Manickam Tagore gives an Adjournment of Business Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an Adjournment of Business Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the arrest of Indian Fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. 

