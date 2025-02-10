Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Notice on arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy given in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : X Parliament building

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed on Monday. The Protection and Enforcement of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill is likely to be tabled today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in Budget 2025-26 that the new tax bill will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament. A notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy was served today. The Parliament witnessed a fierce session last week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Congress during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.