Parliament Budget Session live updates: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha begin

Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Parliament Budget Session live updates: Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi made several veiled attacks on the Opposition leaders.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 9:20 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 11:04 IST
Image Source : FILE Parliament building

Parliament Budget Session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. He is set to highlight his government's work in the last ten years and also continue his attacks on Congress-led Opposition. Earlier on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, saying some people are openly speaking the language of urban naxals and asserted that those who "declare a war" against the Indian State can neither understand the Constitution nor about the country's unity. The PM also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP a day before the Delhi assembly polls, saying "some parties are like 'AAP-da' for the future of the youth". PM Modi asserted that while his government's schemes saved lot of money, it was not used to build 'Sheesh Mahal'.

  • Feb 06, 2025 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha at 4 pm

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak around 4 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to participate in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

  • Feb 06, 2025 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Proceedings of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha begin

    The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha began on Thursday.

  • Feb 06, 2025 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

    Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US. "The entire exercise of reportedly deporting 20,407 Indian immigrants could have coordinated better with the Indian authorities and in a humane manner. I request that the Government of India use diplomatic channels to ensure that," reads the Motion.

  • Feb 06, 2025 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP MP gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss deportation issue

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

  • Feb 06, 2025 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Govt must clarify its stance: Venugopal on Indian immigrants issue

    Congress MP KC Venugopal gave an Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "ongoing abrupt deportations of Illegal Indian immigrants by US Government, "The government must clarify its stance on this issue and outline the diplomatic measures being undertaken to engage with US authorities and ensure the dignified treatment of deported individuals"

  • Feb 06, 2025 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Adjournment motion to discuss deportations of Indians from US

    Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating." "This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad," the Motion reads.

  • Feb 06, 2025 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi to reply to Motion on Thanks in Rajya Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

