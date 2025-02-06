Parliament Budget Session live updates: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha begin

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Parliament building

Parliament Budget Session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. He is set to highlight his government's work in the last ten years and also continue his attacks on Congress-led Opposition. Earlier on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, saying some people are openly speaking the language of urban naxals and asserted that those who "declare a war" against the Indian State can neither understand the Constitution nor about the country's unity. The PM also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP a day before the Delhi assembly polls, saying "some parties are like 'AAP-da' for the future of the youth". PM Modi asserted that while his government's schemes saved lot of money, it was not used to build 'Sheesh Mahal'.