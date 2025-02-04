Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Budget Session: Govt hiding Mahakumbh stampede death count, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Parliament Budget Session: Govt hiding Mahakumbh stampede death count, claims Akhilesh Yadav

He said that the government claimed of making arrangements for 100 crore devotees but failed to even conduct amrit snan on time.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 12:11 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 12:34 IST
parliament budget session
Image Source : PTI/FILE Akhilesh Yadav

While speaking on the motion of thanks on the President's address during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav demanded the release of correct data on Mahakumbh stampede casualties.

He lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying that instead of making arrangements, advertisements were being done. SP chief added that the claims of arrangements for facilitating 100 crore devotees were being made but the BJP govt even failed to conduct amrit snan on time.

Akhilesh demands all-party meeting

"Khoya-Paaya centres failed to provide assistance," he added. Yadav also demanded a two-minute silence for those who lost their lives in the stampede. He further demanded an all-party meeting over the stampede. He raised concern saying that the government is hiding the death count. 

Govt used JCBs to destroy evidence

Making huge allegations, Yadav said that the government used JCBs to destroy the evidence. He said that people arrived in Mahakumbh for pilgrimage but returned with the bodies of their loved ones. Meanwhile, the government showered flower petals after casualties.

'Hand over Kumbh security to army': Akhilesh

While speaking in Lok Sabha, he reiterated his demand to hand over Mahakumbh security to the army. He added that the 'double engines' (BJP's central and state governments) are colliding with each other. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement