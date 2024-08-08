Paris Olympics: Punjab CM announces Rs 1 crore cash reward for each Indian hockey team players from state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indias players celebrate after winning the mens bronze medal field hockey match against Spain

Paris Olympics 2024: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and announced that the state government will award Rs 1 crore in cash to each Indian men's team players of the state.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of even more pride for us that there were 10 Punjabi players including captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh. In an X post, Mann said, "The Indian hockey team created history by winning the bronze medal by defeating Spain 2-1 in the Paris Olympics. India won the fourth Olympic medal in Paris. Congratulations to the entire hockey team. It is a matter of even more pride for us that there were 10 Punjabi players including captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh. Every player of the team played brilliantly. Chak De India."

"As per our sports policy we will give 1 crore for each bronze medal players of Punjab," he added.

PM Modi lauds Indian hockey team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian hockey team for their remarkable achievement in winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian team beat Spain by 2-1 to finish third on the podium. Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister termed it a feat that will be cherished for generations to come.

"The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players," the PM wrote. "Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he added.

Indian team clinches bronze

India beat Spain 2-1 in a cliffhanger to clinch the bronze medal in the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8 and gave a memorable farewell to their legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. India's captain Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the hero for the side as he scored two sensational goals to help the country retain the bronze it had won at the Tokyo Olympics. Spain fought valiantly and tried dead level best to come back into the contest but a circumspect Indian defence ensured a bronze in the evenly contested clash.

Also Read: PM Modi lauds Indian hockey team for winning bronze at Paris Olympics: 'A feat that will be cherished...'

Also Read: India pips Spain 2-1 to claim Bronze in Paris, clinches 13th medal in hockey at Olympics