Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre debris seen on runway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi

A Paris-bound Air India flight from the national capital returned to New Delhi shortly after take-off on July 28 after suspected tyre debris was seen on the runway, officials said.

The Delhi ATC gave information to the flight crew shortly after the departure of the flight.

“Air India Flight AI143 operating from Delhi to Paris air-returned today, 28th July shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to the flight crew about suspected tyre debris seen on the runway after departure,” the officals said.

Air India spokesperson said that alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC’s information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure. The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 1418Hrs. While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations," the spokesperson said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News