Pariksha Pe Charhca 2022: 'Innerline, not online or offline', says PM Modi | Top quotes

Pariksha Pe Charhca 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 1) interacted with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Talking about examination-related stress with hundreds of students, parents and teachers from across the country and even overseas, PM Modi highlighted that students should not panic in any case before exams.

PM Modi said sports was equally important as studies. "Sports teaches us team spirit and help us understand the strength and weaknesses of opponents," PM Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charhca 2022: Top Quotes of PM Modi

#I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in festival mood.

#Online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further.

#Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media.

#Whatever happens offline, same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference is grasping things

#Appear for exams in a festive mood and without any stress.

#Technology is not a bane. We should welcome it and use it effectively.

#The consultative process for the National Education Policy has been exhaustive. People across India were consulted for this.

#Outdated ideas and policies from 20th century can't guide our development trajectory in the 21st century. We have to change with the times.

#The unfulfilled dreams of parents and teachers can't be forced upon children. Important for each child to follow his or her dreams.

#There is no injection or formula for motivation. Instead, discover your self better, find out what makes you happy and work on that.

