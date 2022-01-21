Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Last date of registration extended till January 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: Last date of registration extended till Jan 27.

Like 2021, the format of the programme will be online

Registrations are live from December 28, 2021, till January 27, 2022

The last date for the registration to participate in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been extended till January 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized a unique interactive programme- 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' wherein students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress of examinations.

Like 2021, the format of the programme will be online. School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents shall be selected through an online competition.

Registrations on https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022/ are live from December 28, 2021, till January 27, 2022.

