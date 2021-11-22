Supreme Court's relief for Param Bir Singh, grants interim protection from arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Param Bir Singh is in India, ready to appear before CBI within 48 hrs: lawyer tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra and sought responses from the state government, its DGP and the CBI on his plea. Former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, who was missing since October, informed the Supreme Court that 'he is in India and not absconding'.

"I am very much in the country but hiding as I face threat to my life," Param Bir Singh informed the apex court via his lawyer.

Granting protection to the former Mumbai police chief from arrest, the Supreme Court asked him to join investigations into an extortion case against him.

"I am ready to appear before the CBI within 48 hours. If I am wrong, then take me to the task," the former Mumbai police chief told the SC.

Besides seeking protection from coercive steps, Singh has sought CBI probe into the entire issue involving him.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh issued notices to the Maharashtra government, its DGP Sanjay Pande and the CBI on Singh's plea.

“Issue notice. Returnable on December 6. In the meantime, the petitioner shall join the investigation and shall not be arrested,” the bench ordered.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Param Bir Singh's plea and & posts the matter for hearing on December 6.

An SC bench headed by Justice S K Kaul had asked his lawyer to inform the court about Singh's whereabouts.

Singh had last attended his office in May this year after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court last month that his whereabouts were not known.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the extortion case, had sought the proclamation against him, saying that the IPS officer could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant.

Under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a court can publish a proclamation requiring an accused to appear if a warrant issued against him or her cannot be executed.

As per Section 83, after issuing such a proclamation the court can also order attachment of the offender's properties.

Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze is also an accused in the case, registered at the Goregaon police station.

The IPS officer was shunted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 after Waze was arrested in the case of the SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia' and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Singh was then appointed as Director-General, Home Guards, following which he accused the then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, a charge the latter denied.

Deshmukh later stepped down as minister and the CBI registered a case against him based on Singh's allegations.

Singh was last seen in public on April 7, when he appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here to record statements in the Antilia bomb scare case. The CBI also recorded his statement in the Deshmukh case.

