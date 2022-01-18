Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Secret' meeting between Param Bir and Waze: Navi Mumbai police issue show cause notice to four cops

Navi Mumbai police issued a show-cause notice to four police officials in connection with the alleged 'secret' meeting between former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze last November, an official said on Tuesday.

The duo had met in a room adjacent to the chamber of Justice Chandiwal (retd) Commission in a building in south Mumbai.

The one-member panel is probing allegations of corruption levelled against then state home minister Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh after the latter was removed as Mumbai police commissioner.

The four personnel of Navi Mumbai police's Local Arms Unit had escorted Waze from the Taloja Jail to a hearing before the commission in south Mumbai when he and Singh managed to speak to each other in private.

"The show-cause notice has been issued by DCP, Headquarters, who probed the issue. Once he gives the report, we will take necessary action," said a top Navi Mumbai police officer.

The four personnel to whom the notice was issued include a police sub-inspector and three constables, he said.

Waze is currently lodged in the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with the 'Antilia' security scare case in which an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last February. Waze is also the prime accused in the Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.

"After the information of the meeting between Singh and Waze came to light, senior officials of the Mumbai Police visited the spot and informed the Navi Mumbai Police. We took serious note of the incident and an inquiry was ordered against the four police officials for the violation of protocol while escorting the accused person," the official said.

