Parag Shah to DK Shivakumar, top 10 richest MLAs In India as per ADR report 2025 The ADR report is prepared the basis of on an analysis of self-declared and sworn affidavits submitted by MLAs before contesting their latest elections.

BJP's Parag Shah, representing Mumbai's Ghatkopar East is India's richest MLA with assets worth nearly Rs 3,400 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The second spot is securedby the Congress leader DK Shivakumar, MLA from Karnataka's Kanakapura, with wealth exceeding Rs 1,413 crore. On the contrary, the poorest MLA in India is also from BJP. Nirmal Kumar Dhara from Indus, West Bengal, is the least wealthy MLA with just Rs 1,700 to his name.

The ADR report says 76 of India's 119 billionaire MLAs hail from just three states — Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Karnataka MLAs (223 members) collectively hold Rs 14,179 crore, the highest in the country. Maharashtra MLAs (286 members) own Rs 12,424 crore in assets. Andhra Pradesh MLAs (174 members) possess Rs 11,323 crore in total wealth.

Top 10 richest MLAs In India 2025

Parag Shah (BJP, Maharashtra) – Rs 3,383 crore D.K. Shivakumar (Congress, Karnataka) – Rs 1,413 crore K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda (Independent, Karnataka) – Rs 1,267 crore Priyakrishna (Congress, Karnataka) – Rs 1,156 crore N. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 931 crore Ponguru Narayana (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 824 crore Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 757 crore V. Prashanthi Reddy (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 716 crore Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP, Gujarat) – Rs 661 crore Suresha B.S. (Congress, Karnataka) – Rs 648 crore

ADR report includes 4,092 MLAs across 28 State Assemblies and three Union Territories, excluding 24 MLAs whose affidavits were unreadable and seven vacant assembly seats.

45 pc of 4,092 MLAs facing criminal charges

As per the ADR analysis, 45 per cent of 4,092 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. As many as 1,861 MLAs declared criminal cases against their names. Of these, 1,205 MLAs were facing serious criminal charges, including cases related to murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women.

Andhra Pradesh leads the list with 138 MLAs (79 per cent) declaring criminal cases against their names, followed by Kerala and Telangana with 69 per cent each. Other states with a high percentage of MLAs declaring criminal against their names are Bihar (66 per cent), Maharashtra (65 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (59 per cent).

With 98 (56 per cent), Andhra Pradesh also tops the list of legislators declaring serious criminal cases.

Of the BJP's 1,653 MLAs, 39 per cent or 638 declared criminal cases. Among them are 436 (26 per cent) facing serious charges. Among the 646 MLAs of the Congress, 339 (52 per cent) declared criminal cases, including 194 (30 per cent) facing serious charges.