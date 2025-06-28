Parag Jain, IPS officer who played major role in Operation Sindoor, appointed new R&AW chief Parag Jain will succeed incumbent R&AW Secretary Ravi Sinha. Jain will be formally take charge on July 1.

Parag Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre, has been appointed as the new Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) for a two-year term. He will succeed incumbent R&AW Secretary Ravi Sinha, whose tenure ends on June 30. Jain will formally take charge from July 1.

Jain is currently serving as the head of the Aviation Research Centre (ARC), which played a key role in 'Operation Sindoor' by gathering critical intelligence on the Pakistani armed forces.

Contributed to major strategies in conflict zones

An experienced officer, Jain has previously served as SSP, Chandigarh, and has represented India in diplomatic roles in Canada and Sri Lanka.

He has also held significant counter-terrorism assignments in Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to the Centre’s strategy in the conflict-affected region.