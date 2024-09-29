Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance reacts to reports of 50 medicines failing quality tests

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

In the latest development, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has reacted to the recent report by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) according to which over 50 drugs were found of "not of standard quality (NSQ)".

IPA said that there is a need for a clear distinction between spurious and sub-standard drugs adding that linking counterfeit products with legitimate manufacturers has severe reputational and financial impact.

However, various drug firms, including Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratories and Glenmark termed the medicines flagged in the report as "counterfeits" and not manufactured by them while asserting that their products conform to quality standards.

Clear distinction between NSQ and spurious drugs must be made

In a statement, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said, "Manufacturing spurious drugs is a serious criminal offence that threatens public health. The outrageous linking of spurious products with legitimate manufacturers has severe reputational and financial impact. Moreover, this tarnishes India's reputation as a reliable supplier of medicines on a global stage."

He added that a clear distinction between NSQ and spurious drugs must be made. Stating the issue as of paramount importance for India's global standing, Jain said that IPA will continue to work with the government to strengthen the overall system and establish stringent measures against spurious drugs.

India, pharmacy of world: IPA

Jain noted that India is the global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub and rightfully recognised as the "pharmacy of the world". "This sector is of strategic importance to the nation. The Industry plays a vital role in supplying affordable quality-assured medicines to over 200 countries," he noted.

Notably, CDSCO's drug alert for August included samples from batches of medications, such as Shelcal, Vitamin B Complex with Vitamin C Softgels, vitamin C and D3 tablets, Ciprofloxacin tablets and Paracetamol.

High blood pressure medications Telmisartan and Atropine Sulphate and antibiotics like Amoxicillin And Potassium Clavulanate tablets have also been categorised as not of "not of standard quality".

