Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile manufacturer

Image Source : ANI Pappu Yadav climbs a JCB in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer.

As boycott Chinese products chorus grows amid India-China border tension, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on Thursday climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer.

The boycott Chinese products narrative has been on rise ever since recent developments at the Indo-China border in Ladakh's Glawan valley in which at least 20 India soldiers were martyred after clashes with Chinese PLA. Reports say casualties were on both sides, though an exact number is not available but army sources say more than 40 Chinese PLA troops also lost lives.

#WATCH Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav climbs a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/TSUBGx8WvI — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

A while back, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also demanded the banning of Chinese food and restaurants selling Chinese foods. "Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food," ANI quoted Ramdas Athawale as saying.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday cautioned China against making "exaggerated and untenable claims" to the Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian troops were killed in the clash Monday night that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

An Indian confederation of small and midsize companies called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods including toys and textiles to express “strong criticism” of China's alleged aggression in Ladakh.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage