Paper leak cases need separate, stricter laws: Harish Salve bats for reforms in education system | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests and the controversy over the NEET examination paper leak, senior advocate and former Solicitor General Harish Salve on Thursday called for sweeping reforms to India's examination system. In an exclusive interview with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Salve said paper leak

offences require a separate and stringent legal framework, with harsher punishments, special courts and tighter bail provisions.

He said those involved in paper leaks should face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years and that the judicial process must ensure swift and effective action against offenders.

Responding to concerns over influential people accused in paper leak cases securing bail and avoiding punishment, Salve said the existing criminal laws allow accused persons to obtain bail relatively easily. He argued that offences related to examinations should be governed by a dedicated law instead of being prosecuted under general criminal provisions.

'Different roles should be treated as separate offences'

Salve said the act of leaking examination papers, conspiring to leak them and assisting in the process should all be treated as separate criminal offences. He stressed that strict action should be taken against everyone involved in the chain, including paper setters, teachers, printers, handlers and any other individuals found facilitating the leak.

He also suggested that such cases should be tried in special courts and that bail should not be granted without first hearing the prosecution.

Calls for an independent oversight body

The former Solicitor General proposed the creation of an independent oversight body, separate from the government, to supervise the country's examination system.

According to Salve, the body should oversee every stage of the examination process—from question paper setting and printing to examination centres, monitoring, evaluation and marking—to ensure confidentiality, transparency and fairness.

Regulations in coaching industry

Salve also called for bringing coaching institutes under a stronger regulatory framework.

He said coaching centres should be required to register, undergo regular audits and maintain transparency regarding their fees and operations. If any coaching institute is found to have played a role in a paper leak, it should face stringent legal consequences.

Asked whether paper leak cases should be heard in fast-track courts, Salve said expedited trials would help ensure that such cases are resolved within months instead of remaining pending for years.

However, he maintained that fast-track courts alone would not be enough and that a dedicated, effective law specifically dealing with examination-related offences remains essential.

Reforms in examination system

On whether political deadlock in Parliament could delay legislation, Salve suggested that the government could promulgate an ordinance.

He said paper leaks are not an issue concerning any single political party but one that affects students and the future of the country. According to him, an ordinance would allow immediate action while giving Parliament six months to debate and enact a permanent law.

Salve also questioned whether India's current examination model needs broader reforms.

Referring to admission systems in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and Germany, where school performance plays a greater role in university admissions, he said implementing such a model in India would not be straightforward because of the wide variation in school boards and educational standards across states.

He noted that India's large student population and limited number of higher education institutions make a national-level entrance examination necessary, but stressed that the system must be transparent, secure and fair.

Uphold sudents' trust

Commenting on the ongoing student protests, Salve said the government should listen seriously to students' concerns and engage with them directly, keeping politics aside.

He urged the government to conduct an impartial investigation into paper leak allegations and take concrete measures to reassure students that such incidents will not recur.

Salve said only a combination of strict anti-paper leak laws, an independent oversight mechanism and a speedy judicial process can restore students' confidence in the country's examination system.

Also read: Naresh Pal Gangwar appointed as new Education Secretary amid NEET paper leak protest, Vineet Joshi removed