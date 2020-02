Image Source : PTI Paper glass worth Rs 50 lakh destroyed in UP factory fire

Fire at a paper glass manufacturing unit destroyed goods worth Rs 50 lakh. The factory located in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district caught fire due to a short circuit, local police said.

No loss of life has been reported from the incident.

According to the factory owner Ankit Goel, the fire destroyed 2000 cartoons of paper glass valued at Rs 50 lakh.

