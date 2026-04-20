Panic grips flyers on board Hyderabad–Hubballi flight as bad weather keeps plane circling mid-air

Hyderabad:

A Fly91 aircraft operating from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru on Sunday after it faced adverse weather conditions en route. Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers on board were safe. The flight, which took off from Hyderabad around 3.30 pm, was expected to reach Hubballi by about 4.30 pm.

However, it could not land due to poor weather, according to sources cited by PTI.

Flyers' mid-air scare

The situation led to concern among passengers, with some reportedly frightened as the aircraft remained in the air for nearly three hours.

Officials said the plane circled near Hubballi for around an hour while pilots waited to see if conditions would improve. When the weather did not clear, the aircraft was diverted to Bengaluru, where it landed safely at about 6.30 pm.

There were 22 passengers on board.

"Due to bad weather, the flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru," an airport official said, adding that such diversions are a standard safety measure.

Officials calls it general practice

Explaining the procedure, the official said, "This is general practice. Aircraft circle in the air for some time waiting for the weather to improve. It is the pilot's decision," he said.

After the weather improved later in the evening, the flight operated from Bengaluru and reached Hubballi at around 11 pm, officials added.

Sources also mentioned that similar weather-related disruptions were reported in the region, including a Mumbai to Kolhapur flight that was diverted to Goa.

"All passengers are safe.There is no issue," the official said.