Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, renowned classical vocalist, passes away in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur:

Famed Hindustani classical vocalist, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, passed away at around 4:00 am on Thursday (October 2) in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur after a prolonged illness. The 89-year-old maestro had been under medical care for the past several months. His daughter, Namrata Mishra, confirmed the news of his demise over the phone to the media.

Journey to Varanasi for final rites

Pandit Mishra’s mortal remains will be brought from Mirzapur to Varanasi later in the afternoon. The final rites are scheduled to take place tonight at the Manikarnika Ghat, one of the most revered cremation sites in the holy city.

Singer Chhannulal Mishra, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was earlier admitted to the ICU of Sir Sunderlal Hospital affiliated with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), after he suffered a heart-related issue and was treated for a lack of haemoglobin and bed sores.

A stalwart of Indian classical music

Enduring legacy

With his passing, India has lost not just a classical singer but a cultural treasure whose influence extended far beyond music. Colleagues, disciples, and music lovers remember him as a beacon of devotion, discipline, and eloquence. His contribution will continue to inspire future generations of musicians and admirers of Indian classical art.